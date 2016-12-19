Local input helped form U.S EPA algal bloom plan

Share

A plan approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for public water systems to address problems with harmful algal blooms nationwide draws from procedures implemented by the Ottawa County Regional Water System.

The EPA issued the Cyanotoxin Management Plan template last month as a means for communities to identify potential blooms and make the necessary treatment and operational adjustments to remove cyanotoxins from the water as well as provide timely information to consumers.

Cyanobacteria are microscopic organisms found naturally in surface water that can sometimes multiply to form harmful algal blooms, which can produce toxins capable of causing illness or irritation, sometimes even death, in animals and humans, according to the EPA.

The Ottawa County system was one of five in the U.S. tapped by the EPA’s Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water to assist the agency in developing a management plan template. Others were the Highlands Mutual Water Company, California; Village of Perry Water System, New York; Akron Water Supply Bureau, Ohio, and City of Myrtle Creek, Oregon.

“We had already created our own plan last year after the Ohio EPA requested us to do so,” said Ron Wetzel, Ottawa County water superintendent. “The U.S. EPA was trying to create one for use nationwide for all the water plants in the country. The woman who came here from Washington, D.C. said cyanotoxins are in California, New York, Florida, all over. She said they wanted to develop a master plan for water treatment plants around the country to be able to use as a baseline. “She said Ohio and the Ohio EPA were the most advanced in the country as far as cyanotoxin plans and that’s why there were two Ohio treatment plants involved.”

Wetzel said U.S. EPA representatives were in Ottawa County several days in March and met with him and his staff and Kelly Frey, county sanitary engineer, to learn more about the system’s procedures.

“The partnership between the U.S. and Ohio EPA and us working on this together was very gratifying. They really listened to our input,” he said. “Once they had a rough draft they would send us emails, asking if they got it correct. We spent about eight months talking on the phone with them or by email. “One of the things they liked is that we’ve had annual meetings with our large public customers the last couple years. We have the meeting in the Emergency Operations Center in Port Clinton just to let them know about our operations and what we anticipate and what our emergency plans are.”

A water advisory issued by Carroll Township in September 2013 prompted Wetzel and the sanitary engineer’s office to emphasize emergency planning. Consumers in the township system were advised to not drink the water for several days due to algal toxins.

“We have an inter-connecting pipe with the Carroll system so we were able to send water to Carroll Township,” Wetzel said. “We opened some valves and flushed out the lines and serviced the township when they were down. We felt it would happen again to any of the water plants drawing from Lake Erie at any time. So we began preparing for that just in case it did happen we would have a blue print on how we were going to do everything.”

And a month or so before the City of Toledo had its algal bloom crisis in August 2014, Wetzel and staff from the Ottawa County system had already scheduled a meeting with county agencies, local governments, school districts, and other users to inform them about the system’s emergency plans if the county faced a similar incident.

The county system supplies water to the City of Port Clinton, Village of Oak Harbor and townships of Danbury, Catawba Island, Portage Erie, Bay, Salem and Harris.

Wetzel said groups or individuals may schedule tours of the treatment plant by calling him at 419-734-7312.