Tiger necropsy to take weeks, ag department says

Share

A necropsy of a tiger seized last year from a local refuge will take several weeks to complete, including testing, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which had custody of the animal.

The tiger was euthanized Dec. 11 at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. Mark Bruce, communications director for the agriculture department, said the animal had been diagnosed with cancer.

“Five veterinarians, representing Colorado State University, the Wild Animal Sanctuary and ODA, examined the animal, reviewed its medical condition and spoke to the tiger’s regular caretakers,” he said. “The group unanimously decided humane euthanasia was the appropriate course of action for the animal. A necropsy is being performed at Colorado State University, but a recent biopsy showed the tiger had malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of cancer.”

After being seized with other animals from Tiger Ridge Exotics in Stony Ridge, the tiger was placed at Spirit of the Hills Sanctuary in South Dakota.

The agriculture department is appealing a court decision ordering the return of animals the department seized in 2015 from Stony Ridge. Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Reeve Kelsey issued the return order, setting a deadline of Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. for the animals to be returned to Ken Hetrick, the refuge owner.

Judge Kelsey’s ruling says the agricultural department treated Hetrick unfairly and didn’t equitably apply the state’s relatively new Dangerous Wild Animals Act, which bans unpermitted ownership of certain animals and reptiles after Dec. 31, 2013, when it seized the animals.

“Several wildlife shelter permits were granted after the Dec. 31, 2013 deadline,” the judge wrote. “Many animal holding facilities were not in compliance with regulations for up to a year or longer after their wildlife shelter permits had been granted But the ODA looked at Mr. Hetrick with ‘an evil eye and an unequal hand.’ The court finds that ODA purposefully and intentionally discriminated against Mr. Hetrick when it denied his wildlife shelter permit application.”

The order requires the agriculture department to issue a permit for 2016 to Hetrick and allows him 30 days to apply for a renewal of his permit for 2017.