Farm valuation bills stall in legislature

Two bills that proponents say would have moderated tax increases on land enrolled in the Current Agricultural Use Valuation program have stalled in the state legislature but the Ohio Farmers Union plans to continue to push next year for changes in the CAUV formula.

“We'll work for good and fair policy during the budget next year, and if that fails we'll ask legislators for stand-alone bills once again," Ron Sylvester, an OFU spokesman, said. “While some committee chairmen and rural legislators went to bat for the CAUV bills pending in the House and Senate during lame duck, ultimately leadership in both houses killed our efforts at reform.”

CAUV is a real estate assessment program that taxes farmland according to its agricultural value rather than full market value. It applies to landowners with 10 or more acres devoted to commercial agricultural use or, if below the acreage threshold, farms that produce an average yearly gross income of at least $2,500.

Senate Bill 246 and its companion House Bill 398 were introduced nearly a year ago. Backers say the current low interest rates used in the formula’s capitalization component have pushed property valuations higher, hurting producers who’ve seen commodity prices not keep pace with production costs.

The lower the interest rate, the higher the CAUV values are, says Ted Finnarn, an attorney and OFU adviser.

The bills would also have addressed problems with land enrolled in conservation programs, he said, by allowing those acres to be taxed at a lower minimum value instead of assuming the property is being used for crop production as the CAUV tax rates now reflect.

The Ohio Association of School Business Officials, Buckeye Association of School Administrators and Ohio School Boards Association were opposed to the bills.

“If passed, SB 246 (and its companion bill, HB 398) would significantly reduce local valuations for agricultural property,” a Nov. 28 letter from the associations to Senate President Keith Faber says.“The resulting expansion of benefits to landowners will create a shift in tax burden from agricultural to residential property owners

. “Because Ohio’s Constitution requires that local governments (including school districts) be permitted to collect the same tax revenue levels as their levies originally produced, any time property values are reduced for one landowner, the other landowners will make up the difference through higher tax rates.”

Finnarn said the letter doesn’t reflect there has been a “massive shifting of the tax burden to farm and woodland owners over the last few years with the higher CAUV values.”

“Once again, we have an over-reliance on local property taxes to fund our schools,” he said. “Unless changes are made very soon, a school funding crisis is coming where rural school districts will not be able to pass their tax levies – even the renewals.”