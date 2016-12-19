Interstates to remain off limits for township police

Share

A committee of the Ohio Senate last week accepted testimony on a bill with roots in a 2011 traffic stop by a Lake Township police officer on I-280 that was contested all the way to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The State and Local Government Committee heard testimony on Substitute House Bill 378, which would amend current law prohibiting township officers in smaller jurisdictions from citing motorists for traffic violations on state highways that are classified as part of the national highway system.

The bill was introduced in the House after a Supreme Court decision in June 2015 that affirmed a decision by the Sixth District Court of Appeals. The appeals court ruled the township officer lacked authority to enforce a lane violation on the interstate highway and the ensuing search of the vehicle was unreasonable. The Supreme Court also agreed the appellate court properly ordered drugs seized during the search to be excluded from evidence.

The bill passed in the House of Representatives with bi-partisan support, 81-16, but not before a provision that would authorize township officers to patrol interstate highways was removed.

Representative Steve Hambley, a bill sponsor, told the Senate committee the removal was needed to get the support of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.

“The biggest point of contention in the (House) committee process was the ability of township police departments to patrol interstate highways. We have removed the granting of this authority to our bill, appeasing the Buckeye Sheriff’s Association…” he said. “I would like to indicate to you that our bill still has a tremendous impact on the safety of our state, as it grants small townships the authority to patrol state and U.S. highways that are part of the national highway system.”

Hambley cited the Supreme Court case, noting the court ruled police departments in townships with less than 50,000 residents lack statutory authority to make stops on interstates as well as state roadways classified as part of the national system.

“While our bill no longer addresses interstate highways, there have been many similar cases with the same verdict on state and U.S. routes as a result of the Brown (Supreme Court) case,” he told the committee.

He referred to a case in his own district in July in which a municipal court judge granted a motion to suppress evidence from an impaired driving case on State Route 18 due to the Brown decision. He said there are just over 1,300 townships in the state, with only seven exceeding the 50,000 resident threshold set in the Ohio Revised Code.

Medina Township Police Chief David Arbogast testified the population threshold raised concerns about the concept of “equal protection under the law.”

“In Ohio, only 15 cities have populations of over 50,000. Not one village in Ohio has a population of over 50,000. In the case of townships; only seven have populations of over 50,000. If the 50,000 population rule was applied to all communities as it currently applies to only townships, only 23.2 percent of Ohio residents would be protected under this unfair restriction,” he said.

Heidi Fought, Director of Governmental Affairs for the Ohio Township Association, testified townships such as Lake in Wood County and Perkins in Erie County have heavy traffic on roads that are part of the national highway system.

“These townships have police departments because their residents have demanded the service and are willing to pay for the protection. Those residents demand protection whether they are traveling on township roads or interstates,” she said.

The traffic stop in Lake Township stop occurred in March 2011 when the officer saw a car cross a lane marker. About 120 oxycodone pills and a small bag of marijuana were found in the car after a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle.

The driver, Terrance Brown, of Detroit, pled no contest in Wood County Common Pleas Court to a drug offense and was sentenced to a three-year prison term.

But he appealed the decision and in 2013 the appeals court ruled that while Brown’s Fourth Amendment rights of the U.S. Constitution hadn’t been violated because the officer had probable cause to initiate the stop, the officer violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code that specify marked lane violations on interstate highways are within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and sheriff departments.