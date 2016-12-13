Facility 3: Council looks at adding sediment to Maumee Bay

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday will consider conducting a study on whether to fill in 130 acres of Maumee Bay with dredged sediments next to Facility 3.

The study would look at creating a wetlands, but at a cost of filling in the open shallow waters of the bay, something environmentalists have long opposed.

Council will consider entering into an agreement with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority to receive funding through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for planning and preliminary design of wetland restoration and enhancement at Facility 3.

The Port Authority has offered funding to the city to evaluate the potential of establishing wetlands and habitat restoration using dredged material along the Port’s Confined Disposal Facility (CDF) known as Facility 3.

Subgrant

Oregon received a state subgrant through the Port Authority and the ODNR’s Ohio Healthy Lake Erie Fund Program, in which ODNR will reimburse the city for 100 percent of the eligible costs up to a maximum of $400,000. To receive the subgrant funding, the mayor and the Port are required to enter into a subgrant agreement.

In 2012, in conjunction with other local entities, the Port Authority coordinated the creation of the Toledo Harbor Sediment Management and Use Plan, the purpose of which was to identify beneficial reuses for dredged material. The plan identified agricultural placement, soil blending, and construction of wetland projects as potential uses of the dredged material. In 2014, the Port received a grant from ODNR to pay the costs associated with the Healthy Lake Erie Initiative Sustainable Sediment Management Pilot Project, for the beneficial use of dredged material in agricultural and soil blending applications.

The long-term goal of the project will be to develop an alternative to the practice of open lake dumping of dredged materials that are removed for the Port of Toledo’s commercial shipping channel.

Habitat restoration

“ODNR’s interest is about habitat restoration,” Public Service Director Paul Roman said at a committee of the whole meeting on Dec. 5. “Clearly they feel the rip rap along the lake is not as conducive to habitat restoration as a soft shoreline would be - the idea of sands and more of a wetlands area. Their idea is to simply study the idea of habitat restoration with creating coastal wetlands in a shallow area. They think the area around Facility 3 is already shallow.”

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn said she was opposed to the project, saying it made no sense to fill in 130 acres with sediment at a time when the focus should be on reducing sediment in the shallow bay.

“The bay has been filled in - with 500 acres for Facility 3, and about 150 acres for Grassy Island. I do not believe this is ODNR’s attempt to do near shore wetland development. This is an effort by the state to reduce the amount of open lake dredged materials that are dumped every year. To use the sediments in our community just to take away more of our open waters is unacceptable. I haven’t talked to one neighbor in the area that wants the area filled in.”

Council will also look at passing legislation to hire Hull & Associates, Inc., Toledo, to provide professional engineering services for the Oregon Facility 3 Wetland Restoration & Enhancement Project for $395,000.

The council meeting begins at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. in council chambers.